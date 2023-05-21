SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Plans $2.00 Dividend

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Wednesday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd.

SandRidge Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SD stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $634.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.34. SandRidge Energy has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $29.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.29.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 96.37%. The firm had revenue of $56.11 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 5,147.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,615 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in SandRidge Energy during the third quarter worth about $132,000. 17.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SandRidge Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SandRidge Energy, Inc is an oil and gas company. It engages in acquisition, development, and production activities. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

