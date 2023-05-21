Sandy Spring Bank Has $719,000 Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,491,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,566,000 after buying an additional 1,101,681 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,983,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,923,000 after buying an additional 201,251 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,745,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,246,000 after buying an additional 664,483 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,732,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,238,000 after purchasing an additional 112,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,973,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,997,000 after purchasing an additional 331,892 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $68.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.91. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

