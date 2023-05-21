Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 3,050 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBMQ. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 177,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 29,494 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IBMQ opened at $25.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.26.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2028. IBMQ was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

