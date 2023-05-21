Sandy Spring Bank Sells 1,043 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its position in Medtronic by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 50,863 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Medtronic by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 944,398 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $73,399,000 after buying an additional 55,335 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in Medtronic by 190.8% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 120,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after buying an additional 79,303 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in Medtronic by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 230,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,898,000 after buying an additional 9,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.3 %

MDT stock opened at $89.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.09 and its 200 day moving average is $82.03. The stock has a market cap of $118.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $106.06.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

