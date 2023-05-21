Sandy Spring Bank Trims Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,239,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,728,011,000 after buying an additional 475,674 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,810,000 after buying an additional 527,138 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,462,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,132,000 after buying an additional 48,603 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,510 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,941,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,990,000 after purchasing an additional 204,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $58.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.28. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $71.57.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.45.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

