Sapphire (SAPP) Price Tops $0.0185

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $24.48 million and approximately $2,420.88 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,802.22 or 0.06758906 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00053566 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00039076 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00019147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00018903 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00006000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,345,080,434 coins and its circulating supply is 1,324,487,811 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

