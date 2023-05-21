Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Sasol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SSL opened at $12.02 on Thursday. Sasol has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average of $15.17.

Sasol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3871 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sasol

About Sasol

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSL. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol during the 1st quarter worth about $595,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 9,940 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol during the 1st quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 342.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 47,200 shares in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sasol Ltd. operates as a chemical and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. It operates through the Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals Eurasia, and Corporate Centre. The Energy Business segments The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

