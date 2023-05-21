Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Sasol Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SSL opened at $12.02 on Thursday. Sasol has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average of $15.17.
Sasol Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3871 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sasol
About Sasol
Sasol Ltd. operates as a chemical and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. It operates through the Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals Eurasia, and Corporate Centre. The Energy Business segments The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
