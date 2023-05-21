Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 526,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,577,000 after buying an additional 33,122 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 42,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,082,000. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.71. 570,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,703. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.81. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $50.85.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

