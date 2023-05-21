SEA (NYSE:SE) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Bank of America

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on SEA from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HSBC increased their target price on SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised SEA from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on SEA from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on SEA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.88.

SEA Stock Performance

Shares of SE stock opened at $69.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.15 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. SEA has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $93.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEA

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS. Analysts expect that SEA will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. lifted its holdings in SEA by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. now owns 1,545,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $190,835,000 after buying an additional 179,821 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in SEA by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in SEA by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,220 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in SEA by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Featured Stories

