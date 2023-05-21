Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sealed Air from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Sealed Air from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group upgraded Sealed Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Sealed Air Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE SEE traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.35. The company had a trading volume of 884,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,178. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.80 and a 200 day moving average of $48.73. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $41.15 and a 1-year high of $64.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Sealed Air had a return on equity of 196.19% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 28.88%.

Institutional Trading of Sealed Air

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Sealed Air by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 93.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,636,000 after acquiring an additional 34,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Sealed Air by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

