Secret Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $13.44 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 21st. One Secret token can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $13.44 million and approximately $5,476.62 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Secret has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00128489 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00062121 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00039185 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00028179 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003726 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000494 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Secret Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00456702 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,771.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

