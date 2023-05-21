SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.80.

SEI Investments Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $57.92 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $64.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.38 and a 200-day moving average of $59.42.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $469.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 36,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,019,994.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,749,687 shares in the company, valued at $484,732,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 65,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $3,654,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,583,787 shares in the company, valued at $475,970,989.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 36,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,019,994.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,749,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,732,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,567 shares of company stock worth $7,187,073 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 38.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 79,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at $379,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

