Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

SCI traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.50. The stock had a trading volume of 851,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.25. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $56.85 and a twelve month high of $75.11.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Service Co. International news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $2,005,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 338,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,269,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $2,005,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,269,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $201,214.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $68,282,918.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Service Co. International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Service Co. International by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Service Co. International by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Service Co. International by 282.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

