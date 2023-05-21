ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
NOW has been the topic of several other research reports. 92 Resources reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $548.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $527.70.
Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $510.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $521.58. The company has a market capitalization of $103.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $455.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $429.82.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in ServiceNow by 17.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in ServiceNow by 728.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in ServiceNow by 9.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.
ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.
