ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several other research reports. 92 Resources reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $548.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $527.70.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $510.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $521.58. The company has a market capitalization of $103.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $455.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $429.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.18, for a total value of $40,426.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,445.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,095 shares of company stock valued at $8,131,910 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in ServiceNow by 17.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in ServiceNow by 728.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in ServiceNow by 9.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

