Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Stock Up 6.4 %

Sify Technologies stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. Sify Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Institutional Trading of Sify Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sify Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 148,127 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sify Technologies by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 19,756 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sify Technologies by 342.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sify Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

