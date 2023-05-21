Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $5.81 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $231.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.83.

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SHW opened at $232.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $278.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

