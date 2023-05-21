Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 12,216 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,216 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 602,457,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,194,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,229 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Bank of America by 60.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,645,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,130,177,000 after purchasing an additional 38,870,780 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,699,000 after purchasing an additional 603,512 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,114,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,196,106,000 after acquiring an additional 576,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 835.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,077,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,920,000 after acquiring an additional 25,077,300 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bank of America Stock Performance

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $28.11 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $224.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.