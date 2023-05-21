Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 620 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,075 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,460,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,707,780,000 after buying an additional 820,031 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3,144.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 683,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,109,000 after acquiring an additional 662,252 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,308,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,621,096,000 after acquiring an additional 440,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 678,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,677,000 after purchasing an additional 410,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WEC. Mizuho raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.10.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC opened at $89.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.79 and a 200 day moving average of $94.07.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.90%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

