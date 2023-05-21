Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SKY. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.
Skyline Champion Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $67.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.67. Skyline Champion has a twelve month low of $43.04 and a twelve month high of $76.82.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 45,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Skyline Champion Company Profile
Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.
