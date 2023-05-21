Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Upgraded at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

SNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $302.00 price target (up previously from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $260.57.

Snap-on Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $260.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $265.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.41.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on will post 17.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total transaction of $7,721,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,742.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Snap-on news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total transaction of $7,721,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,742.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,789,090.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,884 shares of company stock worth $14,194,715. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 653.3% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 96.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 200.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

