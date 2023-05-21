South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.06

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.06 and traded as low as $13.40. South32 shares last traded at $13.63, with a volume of 61,518 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SOUHY. HSBC upgraded South32 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Macquarie upgraded South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded South32 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on South32 from GBX 250 ($3.13) to GBX 255 ($3.19) in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

South32 Stock Up 1.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.47.

South32 Cuts Dividend

South32 Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th.

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

