SouthState Corp Grows Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.0% of SouthState Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. SouthState Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,939,769,000 after buying an additional 2,442,663 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,486,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,399,439,000 after buying an additional 366,695 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,588,000 after buying an additional 176,026 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in AbbVie by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,730,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,689,000 after buying an additional 389,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,150,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,315,000 after buying an additional 174,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.67 on Friday, reaching $145.11. 5,610,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,565,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.01. The company has a market cap of $256.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $168.11.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. AbbVie’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 12,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $1,857,625.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,511.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,897 shares of company stock valued at $24,211,983 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Securities raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

