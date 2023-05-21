SouthState Corp Sells 132,434 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

SouthState Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,434 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.1% of SouthState Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. SouthState Corp owned approximately 0.08% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $22,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,036,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,239 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,080,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,312,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,694 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,157.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,376,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,000,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,396 shares in the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,650,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,680,669. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.71. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $83.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.191 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

