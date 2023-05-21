SouthState Corp Sells 2,280 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

SouthState Corp trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,630 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 15,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 423,348 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $111,641,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,391 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.5 %

McDonald’s stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $295.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,371,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $285.35 and its 200 day moving average is $274.80. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $228.59 and a one year high of $298.86.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,517 shares of company stock valued at $4,185,774. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCD. Wedbush raised their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

