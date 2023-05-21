SouthState Corp Sells 3,464 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

SouthState Corp trimmed its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $7,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 65.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,849 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 47.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,621,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,886,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,527,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,496 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 10.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,552,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,331 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 32.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,913,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,349,000 after purchasing an additional 949,916 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $3,394,970.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 213,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,462,842.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $3,394,970.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 213,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,462,842.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $3,526,450.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,937,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,627 shares of company stock valued at $13,157,519 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Argus increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.89.

NYSE BSX traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,495,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,784,742. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $54.08. The company has a market capitalization of $75.10 billion, a PE ratio of 90.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.54.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

