SouthState Corp Trims Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

SouthState Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. RENASANT Bank lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. RENASANT Bank now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 27,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.33.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,364,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.71 and a 200 day moving average of $142.17. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $172.97.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

