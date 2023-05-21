SPACE ID (ID) One Day Trading Volume Hits $58.83 Million

SPACE ID (ID) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One SPACE ID token can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001747 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SPACE ID has a total market capitalization of $142.40 million and $58.83 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SPACE ID has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SPACE ID alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SPACE ID Profile

SPACE ID’s launch date was March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 304,486,111 tokens. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 304,486,111 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.48342148 USD and is up 0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $43,574,570.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPACE ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPACE ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SPACE ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPACE ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.