SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 240,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,833 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $79,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $334.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.15. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $286.62 and a 52-week high of $348.22.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

