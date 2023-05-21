SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Position Lifted by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,110,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,870 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $43,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 643.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $631,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 21,971 shares during the period.

SPYV stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.10. 1,971,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,910,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $42.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.22.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

