Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Declares $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Spectrum Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 50.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Spectrum Brands to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.1%.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $72.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -109.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.95 and its 200 day moving average is $61.69. Spectrum Brands has a 1 year low of $38.93 and a 1 year high of $90.59.

Institutional Trading of Spectrum Brands

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

SPB has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.86.

About Spectrum Brands

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.