Spire (NYSE:SR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SR. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Spire from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Spire from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Spire from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.00.

NYSE SR opened at $68.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.15 and its 200 day moving average is $70.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.49. Spire has a twelve month low of $61.52 and a twelve month high of $78.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.98 million. Spire had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Spire by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spire by 15.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spire by 9.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Spire by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Spire by 13.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

