ssv.network (SSV) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $259.97 Million

ssv.network (SSV) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 21st. In the last week, ssv.network has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ssv.network token can currently be purchased for $23.47 or 0.00088255 BTC on popular exchanges. ssv.network has a market cap of $259.97 million and approximately $15.80 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ssv.network Profile

ssv.network was first traded on August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @ssv_network. ssv.network’s official message board is medium.com/bloxstaking. The official website for ssv.network is ssv.network. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ssv.network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Shared Validators (SSV) is a protocol for securely splitting a validator key for Ethereum staking between non-trusting operators, ensuring decentralization, fault tolerance, and optimal security. Developed by a team including Ethereum Foundation researchers and stakeholders from Consensus, Coinbase, and Blox Staking, SSV was first discussed in a 2019 theoretical paper. In 2020, the EF awarded a staking community grant to develop the first audited implementation of a SSV configuration, which is being led by Blox Staking with contributions from the community and open public testnets.”

