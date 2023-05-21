STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Acquired by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,634,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,919 shares during the quarter. STAG Industrial makes up approximately 1.5% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $85,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,016,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,651,000 after purchasing an additional 253,301 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,755,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,402,000 after purchasing an additional 194,699 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,148,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,234,000 after acquiring an additional 175,758 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,755,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,926,000 after acquiring an additional 102,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,495,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,176,000 after acquiring an additional 55,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

Shares of STAG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.42. The stock had a trading volume of 762,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659,439. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.02.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

In related news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $760,848.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,480.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $112,764.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,868 shares in the company, valued at $135,457.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $760,848.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,480.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,054 shares of company stock worth $1,564,741 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

STAG Industrial Profile

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

