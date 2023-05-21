StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABTGet Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.37.

NYSE ABT opened at $108.93 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $118.23. The company has a market capitalization of $189.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,197 shares of company stock worth $6,659,607. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

