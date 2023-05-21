StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ACIW. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded ACI Worldwide from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.67.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $24.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. ACI Worldwide has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $29.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $451.81 million for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.80%. Analysts expect that ACI Worldwide will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACI Worldwide news, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala sold 14,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $341,619.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,891.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACI Worldwide

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,744,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,157,000 after buying an additional 549,177 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 19.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,505,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,462,000 after buying an additional 1,531,063 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,398,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,161,000 after buying an additional 235,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,026,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,785,000 after buying an additional 75,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.9% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,017,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,963,000 after buying an additional 36,459 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

