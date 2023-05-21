StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AerCap (NYSE:AER)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AER. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of AerCap from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.00.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of AER stock opened at $58.63 on Thursday. AerCap has a one year low of $37.20 and a one year high of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. AerCap had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AerCap by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after acquiring an additional 140,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in AerCap by 589.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 35,377 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at $745,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AerCap by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerCap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.