StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.30 price target on shares of Agenus in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agenus currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Agenus Price Performance

Shares of AGEN opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.43. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37.

Insider Activity at Agenus

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Agenus had a negative net margin of 264.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,159.04%. The firm had revenue of $28.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 million. Analysts predict that Agenus will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Agenus Inc bought 128,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $138,984.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 21,473,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,191,243.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 250,954 shares of company stock valued at $267,492 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agenus in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Agenus during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agenus during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Agenus during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Agenus during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

