StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWRGet Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American States Water from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.67.

AWR stock opened at $86.88 on Thursday. American States Water has a 52 week low of $71.22 and a 52 week high of $100.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

American States Water (NYSE:AWRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.34). American States Water had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $125.37 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.3975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

In other American States Water news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.99 per share, for a total transaction of $179,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,980. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of American States Water by 17.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,095,000 after acquiring an additional 42,222 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of American States Water by 193.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 10,630 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American States Water by 5.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,131,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,622,000 after acquiring an additional 53,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American States Water by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 699,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,145,000 after acquiring an additional 29,272 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

