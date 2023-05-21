StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ANIK has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Anika Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ANIK opened at $26.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $391.44 million, a P/E ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 0.83. Anika Therapeutics has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $32.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.09.

Institutional Trading of Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ANIK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $39.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.32 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 919,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,416,000 after acquiring an additional 10,921 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,043 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 215,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

