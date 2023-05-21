StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Antero Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Antero Resources from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Antero Resources from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Antero Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.08.

Antero Resources Stock Down 0.0 %

AR stock opened at $23.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 3.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average of $27.98. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 29.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 941,832 shares in the company, valued at $19,844,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 18.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 913,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $21,082,000 after purchasing an additional 139,313 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 15.7% during the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,620,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,427,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Antero Resources by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,676 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Antero Resources by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,045,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $255,045,000 after acquiring an additional 519,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

