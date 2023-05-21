StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Brady (NYSE:BRC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Brady Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BRC opened at $52.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.53. Brady has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $56.35.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Brady had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brady will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Brady Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Brady

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.71%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,500 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $459,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 359,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,394,206.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Brady by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Brady by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brady by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Brady by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Brady by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

