StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

BBW opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.68. The company has a market cap of $314.04 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.93. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $26.87.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm had revenue of $145.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Build-A-Bear Workshop

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Build-A-Bear Workshop’s previous special dividend of $1.25.

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, Director Maxine Clark sold 3,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $100,320.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,617.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider J. Christopher Hurt sold 22,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $546,651.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,582.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maxine Clark sold 3,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $100,320.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,617.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth $39,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 313.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

