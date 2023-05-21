StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CZR. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.62.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $43.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.42. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $56.75.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.02 per share, with a total value of $1,125,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,798.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,308,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,676,000 after acquiring an additional 224,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,038,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,465,000 after acquiring an additional 676,512 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,396,000 after buying an additional 987,230 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,736,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,578,000 after buying an additional 148,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,560,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

