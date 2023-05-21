StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price objective on CRA International from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

CRA International Stock Down 0.2 %

CRAI stock opened at $97.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $685.50 million, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. CRA International has a twelve month low of $79.50 and a twelve month high of $128.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.44 and its 200-day moving average is $114.19.

CRA International Announces Dividend

CRA International ( NASDAQ:CRAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 6.91%. Research analysts anticipate that CRA International will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. CRA International’s payout ratio is 25.62%.

Insider Activity

In other CRA International news, Director Thomas Aiken Avery sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $111,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,723,760.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CRA International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 29.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 11.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRA International in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of CRA International in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

