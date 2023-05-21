StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Fanhua Price Performance
Fanhua stock opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $404.51 million, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.41. Fanhua has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $9.54.
Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fanhua had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $111.26 million during the quarter.
About Fanhua
Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of agency services and insurance claims adjusting services. It operates through the Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting segments. The Insurance Agency segment includes providing agency services for insurance products and life insurance products. The Claims Adjusting segment provides pre-underwriting survey services, claims adjusting services, disposal of residual value services, loading and unloading supervision services, and consulting services.
