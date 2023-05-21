StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Fanhua stock opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $404.51 million, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.41. Fanhua has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $9.54.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fanhua had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $111.26 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fanhua during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fanhua during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fanhua during the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Fanhua during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Fanhua by 17.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of agency services and insurance claims adjusting services. It operates through the Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting segments. The Insurance Agency segment includes providing agency services for insurance products and life insurance products. The Claims Adjusting segment provides pre-underwriting survey services, claims adjusting services, disposal of residual value services, loading and unloading supervision services, and consulting services.

