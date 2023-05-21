StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Benchmark reissued a speculative buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Fortress Biotech from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortress Biotech has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.50.

Fortress Biotech Price Performance

FBIO stock opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75. Fortress Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech ( NASDAQ:FBIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.20 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 115.85% and a negative net margin of 143.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBIO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 113.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 169.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 424,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 266,853 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 1,005.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,653 shares during the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

