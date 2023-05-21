StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Friedman Industries Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FRD opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.05. Friedman Industries has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $13.38.
About Friedman Industries
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Friedman Industries (FRD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.