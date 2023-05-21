StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.0 %

Genuine Parts stock opened at $164.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $125.55 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Genuine Parts

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 113.2% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

