StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Guggenheim cut their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HE opened at $35.95 on Thursday. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52 week low of $33.18 and a 52 week high of $44.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.95.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Hawaiian Electric Industries

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.57%.

In related news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 10,000 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $392,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,447 shares in the company, valued at $919,356.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hawaiian Electric Industries

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $33,350,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,718,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,338,000 after acquiring an additional 557,341 shares in the last quarter. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,564,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,016,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,476,000 after acquiring an additional 245,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 528,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,367,000 after buying an additional 239,242 shares in the last quarter. 52.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.