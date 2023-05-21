StockNews.com Begins Coverage on HCI Group (NYSE:HCI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Compass Point increased their target price on HCI Group from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of HCI Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCI Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.00.

HCI Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of HCI opened at $55.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. HCI Group has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $73.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.90.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.42. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 20.54% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $119.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.32 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that HCI Group will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is -32.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Susan Watts bought 670 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.98 per share, with a total value of $33,486.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,280 shares in the company, valued at $313,874.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan Watts purchased 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.98 per share, with a total value of $33,486.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,280 shares in the company, valued at $313,874.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren L. Valiente purchased 441 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.81 per share, for a total transaction of $25,053.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,479.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCI Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 80.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in HCI Group by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in HCI Group by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in HCI Group by 1,807.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in HCI Group by 428.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

Featured Articles

